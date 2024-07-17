Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.69. 21,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.98. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total value of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,971 shares of company stock valued at $167,900,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

