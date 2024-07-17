Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $58,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Incyte stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,703,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

