Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 189,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,132. The company has a market cap of $666.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last 90 days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

