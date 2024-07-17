indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.04. 1,763,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,750,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.22.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,348. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

