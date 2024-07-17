Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 64,501 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Informatica Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:INFA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,495. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Informatica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Informatica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Informatica by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.