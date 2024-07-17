Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 64,501 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Informatica Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE:INFA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,495. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Informatica
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Informatica
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.