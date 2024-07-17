INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of INMB stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 118,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,361. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 86.16% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of INmune Bio worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
