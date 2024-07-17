Insider Buying: Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Price Performance
Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile
Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.
