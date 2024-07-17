Insider Buying: Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) CFO R. Laduane Clifton purchased 2,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $13,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,035.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

ZVRA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 493,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,244. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. Analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

