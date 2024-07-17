Insider Selling: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$68,928.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$200.65 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.77 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.067029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

