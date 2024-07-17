Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.45. 8,085,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.69 and a 200-day moving average of $207.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 131.2% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 12,486 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

