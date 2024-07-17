Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Sells 2,402 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GTLB traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GitLab by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

