Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jabil Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE JBL traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.