Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $200,175.68.

PubMatic Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PUBM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 217,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,508. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PubMatic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

