Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $200,175.68.

Shares of PUBM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 217,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,508. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PubMatic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

