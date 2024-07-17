Insider Selling: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Major Shareholder Sells 35,933 Shares of Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $362,923.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,846,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,749,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76.

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 212,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.45. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. Research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

