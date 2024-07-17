Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

