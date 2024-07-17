Inspire Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 406,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enel Chile by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

