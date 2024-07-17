Inspire Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ellington Credit worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellington Credit by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellington Credit during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Credit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EARN stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $146.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.43%. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is currently 331.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ellington Credit Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

