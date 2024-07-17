Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 678,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.