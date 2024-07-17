Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.29 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

