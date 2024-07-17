Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,762,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

