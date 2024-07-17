Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,645 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,082,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,958,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

