Inspire Investing LLC Buys 11,066 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Adecoagro worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $843,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

