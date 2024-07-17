Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock worth $88,462. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

