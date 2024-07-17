Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 396,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

