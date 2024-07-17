Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.