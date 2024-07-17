Inspire Investing LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ALLETE by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 29.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,746 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

About ALLETE

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.