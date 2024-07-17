Inspire Investing LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

