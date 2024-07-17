Inspire Investing LLC Has $360,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,163,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,280,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,634,750 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.