Inspire Investing LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,195,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cable One by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cable One by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Up 0.5 %

CABO opened at $365.00 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.68 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.