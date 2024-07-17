Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. CWM LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Primo Water by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.6 %

Primo Water stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

