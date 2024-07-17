Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

