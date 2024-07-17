Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

EXP stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.14. 9,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $297.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

