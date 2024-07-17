Inspire Investing LLC Sells 416 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.