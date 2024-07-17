Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.69. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

