Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 82,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBT opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $123.82.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

