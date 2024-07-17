Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

