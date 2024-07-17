InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in InspireMD by 266.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

