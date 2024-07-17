Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Gap Up to $31.22

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.22, but opened at $32.88. Insteel Industries shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 5,940 shares.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $630.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 60.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 409.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

