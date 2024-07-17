Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 4.5%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $35.88. Approximately 42,294,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,112,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

