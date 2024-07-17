Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.98. 1,571,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

