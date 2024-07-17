InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.45

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.45 and last traded at $124.06, with a volume of 377973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in InterDigital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

