Internet Computer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181.17 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.30 or 0.00015954 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and approximately $181.17 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,204,527 coins and its circulating supply is 466,715,197 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

