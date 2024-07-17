Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 734,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 838,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,767. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Intevac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 256,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

