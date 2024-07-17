Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 6.5% in June

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Intrusion Price Performance
Intrusion stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 166,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,753. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $22.00.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.
