Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.91. 1,156,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.