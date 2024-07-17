Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $658.91. 1,156,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

