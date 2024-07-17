Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Up 12.6% in June

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Inventiva stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

