Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.80

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.80 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 2204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $896.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

