Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $498.88 and last traded at $498.63. Approximately 6,258,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,996,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.82.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

