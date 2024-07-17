Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $498.88 and last traded at $498.63. Approximately 6,258,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,996,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.82.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
