IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $233.94. 339,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,270. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

