IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IQV. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $232.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.